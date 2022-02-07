Bruno Barbieri and Johnny Depp: what’s cooking?

The spotlight of the web is once again focused on Bruno Barbieri and a possible collaboration with actor Johnny Deep… it was the star chef himself who revealed everything.

It is not the first time that Bruno Barbieri talks about the great projects in his cauldron and about everything the chef has had the opportunity to implement over the last few years, such as the success achieved at MasterChef and 4 Hotel.

On the occasion of the publication of various interviews, Bruno Barbieri also had the opportunity to talk about the various projects that he intends to implement in the future should the right conditions arise to make them real. The chef himself thought of breaking the silence again, speaking of a possible collaboration with actor Johnny Depp.

Bruno Barbieri ready to conquer the cinema scenes …

Recently Bruno Barbieri he had the opportunity to talk about some projects and dreams locked in the drawer, revealing how one of the dreams locked in his drawer concerned the possibility of becoming part of the Court staff at Buckingham Palace and thus becoming Queen Elizabeth’s chef.

Among the chef’s dreams, however, we also find a project to be implemented in the cinema field with one of the most loved actors in Hollywood and in international cinema alongside … we are talking about him, the well-known face of Captain Jack Sparrow and many others characters, that is Johnny Depp.

“I think it’s a bit like me”

During the recent interview with Corriere della Sera for magazine 7, Bruno Barbieri indulged in a long series of confidences, also talking about the dream of making a film focused on cooking alongside Johnny Depp.

The chef and judge of MasterChef, therefore, during the interview in question he released the following statement about the Hollywood star: “I think he’s a bit like me, he’s an eclectic person, a quick-change person, and that’s how I feel. He is able to change his characters, he knows how to change in his works, he is joyful, funny, out of the box. Unruly like us chefs“.

