Bruno Barbieri, double the docu film on Sky – Tv

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 08 – “Bruno Barbieri – Sosia”, the docu-film starring the multi-starred Chef as the protagonist, arrives Wednesday 9 February, at 20:10 on Sky Uno and streaming on NOW, for the first time on TV. , one of the much loved judges of MasterChef Italia and a very demanding expert in hôtellerie for 4 hotels. It is the first film project involving Chef Barbieri in a 40-year career.



The docu-film, directed by Salvo Spoto, is the first film co-production of Realize Networks, founded in 2008 by Pasquale Arria, together with Lampare Film.



“Bruno Barbieri – Sosia” was born from an idea of ​​Salvo Spoto, the Chef’s personal manager for 7 years, and of Barbieri himself during a trip to Japan. Starting from the story of the relationship of love and hate that Chef Barbieri has with his double, the docu-film takes the viewer into a psychological journey with noir hues, full of surprises, with interviews and contributions from the double of well-known characters. in Italy and in the world (among others, J-Ax, Francesco Gabbani, Freddie Mercury, Monica Bellucci, Jack Nicholson, Tom Cruise).



A story with unexpected implications, which focuses on the condition of double that some people find themselves living at times voluntarily, for emulation or admiration, at times for fun, sometimes even unconsciously.



For Bruno Barbieri – for a moment you left the role of judge in the kitchen of MasterChef Italia (every Thursday evening on Sky and streamed on NOW) and waiting to wear the dress of a severe expert and hotel enthusiast for 4 Hotels ( which returns soon, again on Sky and NOW) – is the confirmation of his natural tendency: the Chef has always loved to dare and marry new projects, always looking for unexpected challenges, and this time he has decided to embrace the world of cinema through a totally independent production.



“Bruno Barbieri – Sosia” – was awarded as Best Feature Film at the 5th edition of the Benevento National Film and Television Festival, received the Best Feature Film award and the Globus Magazine award at the State aKorti XIV Festival, obtained also two awards at the Civitavecchia International Tour Film Fest with the ITFF Special Award for Bruno Barbieri and the ITFF Cinema Project Award for Salvo Spoto and finally the Special Award at the Festival della Bugia in Le Piastre (PT). (HANDLE).

