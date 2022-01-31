Bruno Barbieri: “I dream of a film with Johnny Depp, I think he’s a bit like me”

Emilian and a communist? “Who hasn’t been? We in those parts have always been leftists … I don’t want to talk about politics, but I grew up in the Unity Festivals, it was nice because you learned so many things, there were the azdore (the housewives who govern the kitchen) who prepared noodles, tortellini, tons of ragù … It was a school “. To speak so it is Bruno Barbieri which was told in a long interview with Corriere della Sera. The passion for fashion inherited from his mother and then became almost a “trademark” for him (the unforgettable yellow dress sported in one of the first episodes of this edition of Masterchef), the complicated relationship with his father and of course the cuisine on TV with Mastechef. A ‘job’, the one done by the cooking show, according to the positive chef: “… Anyone who has seen MasterChef has changed their gastronomic soul: once people went to restaurants to fill their stomachs, today they do the analyzes, criticize the dishes, questions the chefs. Today people are more informed, you can’t tell them balls, chefs need to be careful. But of one thing I’m sure: if you tell the truth, life always rewards you ”. A passage on Quattro Hotel and then on the docufilm Look-alike- The life of others aired on Sky since February: “More than ten years ago I did not imagine that one day I would be imitated, that some people would want to dress like me, be me. All this on the one hand made me realize that I have become a public figure; on the other hand, it places a great responsibility on me ”. The dream? A film with Johnny Depp: “I think he’s a bit like me, he’s an eclectic person, a quick-change person, and that’s how I feel. He is able to change his characters, he knows how to change in his works, he is joyful, funny, out of the box. Unregulated like us chefs “.