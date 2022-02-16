‘Bruno Barbieri – Look-alike’, the chef faces his double

Bruno Barbieri – Impersonator is the docufilm starring Bruno Barbieri, multi-starred chef, among the judges of MasterChef Italy and very demanding hôtellerie expert for 4 hotels. It is the first film project involving chef Barbieri in a 40-year career.

The docufilm, directed by Except Spotobroadcast Wednesday 9 February on Sky Uno and streaming on Now, is the first film co-production of Realize Networksfounded in 2008 by Pasquale Arriawith Lampare Film.

Bruno Barbieri – Impersonator was born from an idea of ​​Salvo Spoto, the chef’s personal manager for 7 years, and of Barbieri himself during a trip to Japan. Starting from the story of the relationship of love and hate that chef Barbieri has with his double, the docufilm takes the viewer into a psychological journey with noir hues, full of surprises, with interviews and contributions by the double of well-known characters in Italy. and in the world (among others, J-Ax, Francesco Gabbani, Freddie Mercury, Monica Bellucci, Jack Nicholson, Tom Cruise).

A story with unexpected implications, which focuses on the condition of double that some people find themselves living at times voluntarily, for emulation or admiration, at times for fun, sometimes even unconsciously.