Bruno Barbieri – Look-alike: tonight on SKY and NOW the docu-film about the beloved Bolognese Chef

He arrives tonight on Sky Uno at 20:10 – e streaming on NOW -, on first run, Bruno Barbieri – Impersonatorthe docu-film starring the multi-starred Chef, one of the much loved judges of MasterChef Italia and a very demanding expert in hôtellerie for 4 Hotels.

Poster of Sosia – The life of others

Bruno Barbieri – Sosia was born from an idea of ​​Salvo Spoto, the Chef’s personal manager for 7 years, and of Barbieri himself during a trip to Japan. Starting from the story of the relationship of love and hate that Chef Barbieri has with his double, the docu-film takes the viewer into a psychological journey with noir hues, full of surprises, with interviews and contributions from the double of well-known characters. in Italy and in the world (among others, J-Ax, Francesco Gabbani, Freddie Mercury, Monica Bellucci, Jack Nicholson, Tom Cruise). A story with unexpected implications, which focuses on the condition of double that some people find themselves living at times voluntarily, for emulation or admiration, at times for fun, sometimes even unconsciously.

For Bruno Barbieri – for a moment you left the role of judge in the kitchen of MasterChef Italia (every Thursday evening on Sky and streamed on NOW) and waiting to wear the dress of a severe expert and hotel enthusiast for 4 Hotels ( which returns soon, again on Sky and NOW) – is the confirmation of his natural tendency: the Chef has always loved to dare and marry new projects, always looking for unexpected challenges, and this time he has decided to embrace the world of cinema through a totally independent production.

Bruno Barbieri – Impersonator was awarded as Best Feature Film in the 5th edition of the Benevento National Film and Television Festival, received the Best Feature Film award and the Globus Magazine award at the Festival State aKorti XIV, also obtained two awards at the International Tour Film Fest of Civitavecchia with the ITFF Special Award for Bruno Barbieri and the ITFF Cinema Project Award for Salvo Spoto and finally the Special Award at the Festival della Bugia in Le Piastre (PT).