Bruno Barbieri – Sosia, in the first tv on Sky Uno the docu-film with the starred chef I Sky Tg24

It arrives on Wednesday 9 February, at 8:10 pm on Sky and streaming on NOW, for the first time on TV, “ Bruno Barbieri – Impersonator “, The docu-film starring the multi-starred Chef, one of the beloved judges of MasterChef Italia ( THE SPECIAL ) and a very demanding hôtellerie expert for 4 hotels . It is the first film project involving Chef Barbieri in a 40-year career. The docu-film, directed by Except Spoto is the first film co-production of Realize Networks the # 1 «Talent Agency» in the food world, founded in 2008 by Pasquale Arria, together with Lampare Film.

Bruno Barbieri – Sosia, the docu-film coming to Sky Uno

“Bruno Barbieri – Impersonator”Was born from an idea of ​​Salvo Spoto, the Chef’s personal manager for 7 years, and of Barbieri himself during a trip to Japan. Starting from the story of the relationship of love and hate that Chef Barbieri has with his double, the docu-film takes the viewer into a psychological journey with noir hues, full of surprises, with interviews and contributions from the double of well-known characters. in Italy and in the world (among others, J-Ax, Francesco Gabbani, Freddie Mercury, Monica Bellucci, Jack Nicholson, Tom Cruise).

A story with unexpected implications

Which focuses on the condition of double that some people find themselves living sometimes voluntarily, for emulation or admiration, sometimes for fun, sometimes even unconsciously.

For Bruno Barbieri – for a moment put down the role of judge in the kitchen of MasterChef Italy (every Thursday evening on Sky and streaming on NOW) and while waiting to wear the dress of a severe expert and passionate about hotels for 4 hotels (which comes back soon, again on Sky and NOW) – is the confirmation of his natural tendency: the Chef has always loved to dare and marry new projects, always looking for unexpected challenges, and this time he has decided to embrace the world of cinema through a totally independent production.

“Bruno Barbieri – Impersonator“- coming, in world premiere, tomorrow, Wednesday 9 February at 8:10 pm on Sky Uno, always available on demand, visible on Sky Go and streaming on NOW – was awarded as Best Feature Film in the 5th edition of the Benevento National Film and Television Festival, received the Best Feature Film award and the Globus Magazine award at the State aKorti XIV Festival, also obtained two awards at the International Tour Film Fest of Civitavecchia with the ITFF Special Award for Bruno Barbieri and the ITFF Cinema Project Award for Salvo Spoto and finally the Special Award at the Festival della Bugia in Le Piastre (PT).