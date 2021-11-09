Bruno Euronics opens in Carini: new hires are on the way

“Pursue the virtuous mission of creating jobs in Sicily and offer its services and technological solutions, increasingly avant-garde, to an attentive and demanding public”. Here, as stated in a note, what is the short-term goal of the new opening of the Bruno Euronics store, a well-known company in the sale of consumer electronics for more than 85 years, inside the ArcipelaGO shopping center! which will take place on Thursday at 9 in Carini, on the state road 113 at Km 281.2.

“The new opening on the way – we read – is an extraordinarily awaited moment for the whole western part of the island, with 20 new full-time hires of young professionals and sales staff, who have been in training for months, are ready to offer a high level of assistance and advice to customers, the undisputed strengths of Bruno Spa, partner of Euronics. An event that has already attracted the attention of many journalists, stakeholders and families. Messages and requests from curious to try the “experiences” scheduled for the upcoming weekend “.

“It will be enough to reach the 1,000 square meter shop with low energy consumption LED lights and ecofriendly electronic labels – continues the note – to make a full immersion in the experiential areas, set up to make shopping simple and at the same time engaging. Bruno Euronics shop, characterized by a linear exhibition layout and with a design with large windows that make it the main attraction of the whole shopping center, it will be possible, throughout the weekend, to try cooking shows, beauty tutorials: everything this is to attract a transversal audience by age and interests “.

“Bruno – declares Diego Crisafulli, to Bruno Euronics – was born in Sicily and with great pride continues to invest in this area where it is already a market leader. For almost a century, with passion and dedication, we have been taking care of accompanying and supporting our consumer customers throughout their life path, but, above all, we give our contribution to the growth of the electronics sector on the island “. It is no coincidence that Bruno Spa has invested heavily in staff training, organizing free courses aimed at young talents, in order to offer a high-level customer assistance service, capable of providing satisfactory and adequate responses on every occasion.

“We are enthusiastic – declares Claudia Andronico, CEO Bruno Euronics – of the response we have received from citizens. A few days after the announcement of the new opening, there are already hundreds of CVs that we have received and that we carefully keep in our database. We intend to give an answer with the new expansions and openings of the company that are also planned for the next few years. The real great wealth of Bruno are its collaborators, currently 800 people, who help us to offer the best service, working with honesty and great passion “.