Bruno Fernandes already knows the future of Cristiano Ronaldo but… – Sport.fr

Still a Manchester United player, Cristiano Ronaldo still plans to pack his bags before the end of the summer transfer window. Problem, no club competing in the Champions League seems to want him.

Compatriot and teammate of CR7 in Manchester, Bruno Fernandes came out of silence regarding the future of his friend CR7. “There is a lot of speculation, but there is no one better than Cristiano Ronaldo to talk about it. I might know a thing or two, but I won’t be the one to tell. At the moment he is a United player, I don’t know anything about his future, if he will leave or not. As he said, he will speak soon and they will have time to hear his words and what he has to say,” first explained the playmaker for “Eleven Sports. »

Before continuing: “I don’t think anyone has shown so far that there’s no point in Cristiano not staying. He can continue at a high level and give us a lot of goals, but it’s his decision. We have to respect what he wants to do, whatever he wants to do. If he stays, we’ll be happy for that, if he leaves because he thinks it’s better for him, I personally will be happy for him. The most important thing is that he does well, at the highest level and that he makes our country proud,” added Fernandes. As a reminder, the transfer window ends on September 1 at midnight and for the moment, Ronaldo is still a Man United player.