Bruno Fernandes’ confidence in the Cristiano Ronaldo case

With the arrival of Erik ten Hag at the helm of Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is increasingly uncertain. Teammate of CR7 in Manchester, Bruno Fernandes believes that his compatriot will always be there for the recovery despite the rumors of a return to Sporting Portugal.

The end of the holidays is approaching and the students are starting to wonder who will be in their class this year. Bruno Fernandes has no doubts about the presence of his most famous comrade: Cristiano Ronaldo. Announced on the departure since the signing of Erik ten Hag as coach, the future of CR7 is still uncertain. The name of Bayern Munich, AS Rome or even Sporting Portugal have already come out to welcome him.

“From what I told him – we are both on vacation, no one bothers friends on vacation – I hope to meet him on the 4th to train there [à Manchester United], I don’t expect more than that. nothing more, but everyone takes care of their future, launches Bruno Fernandes on the occasion of an event organized by the Portuguese Federation of Teqball. I don’t believe the club is ready to lose value like Cristiano.”

A follower of total football and permanent pressing, Erik ten Hag does not seem to see Cristiano Ronaldo as his ideal center forward. The Portuguese and his entourage have already left the door open to a departure from the North of England. Among the stables set out to welcome the Portuguese star, Sporting Portugal, Ronaldo’s training club which launched his career in the early 2000s. Bruno Fernandes, also trained with the Leoes, dreams of seeing his teammate push back the lawn of the José Alvalade stadium : “It would be a great moment for the sportinguistas (Sporting supporters, editor’s note), almost everyone is waiting for it, I would like it to happen. He has the ambition to continue playing for many years, we will see which he will – I hope – decide at the end of his contract with United, but the ambition and the dream of Sporting supporters would be to see Ronaldo wearing the Sporting shirt.”

Returning last summer to Manchester United, where he had partly built his legend between 2003 and 2009, Cristiano Ronaldo has planted 24 times in 39 games this season. Despite these more than decent stats for a 37-year-old, the Red Devils’ collective season has been far from satisfactory. Failing to a disappointing 6th place and eliminated in the knockout stages of the Champions League, Manchester United is determined to regain a place among the greats of England under the management of Erik ten Hag. With or without Cristiano Ronaldo.