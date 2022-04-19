Bruno Fernandes escaped unharmed after car accident

The Portuguese trained normally and is preparing for three crucial Manchester United games against Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea

It is expected that Bruno Fernandes be available for dueling Man Utd against Liverpool in the premier league Despite being involved in a car crash this Monday, sources assured ESPN.

Bruno Fernandes He trained as normal after being part of a crash near the Carrington training ground on Monday morning.

Sources revealed to ESPN that no one was seriously injured in the incident involving another vehicle in a residential part of Dunham, Cheshire and the 27-year-old left the scene unharmed.

Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car accident this Monday. Getty Images

Ralf Rangnick’s team will face Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday and the coach was questioned about the incident in the pre-match press conference, the German explained: “He is training with the team. Obviously the accident happened on the way to Carrington, but as far as I know no one was injured. He trained with the team, he was fine and he will be fine tomorrow.”

The duel against Liverpool is the start of a series of three crucial matches for the Unitedwho will face Arsenal on Saturday, before the home game against Chelsea on April 28.

Bruno Fernandes he played 90 minutes in a 3-2 win over Norwich City at Old Trafford on Saturday.