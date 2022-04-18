Sports

Bruno Fernandes suffers an accident in his luxurious car (Photos)

Bruno Fernandesthe striker of Man Utdsuffered a spectacular car accident in his luxurious Porsche this Monday in England when he went to the training of the Red Devils, reported local sources, who assure that the Portuguese was unharmed.

Fernandes was on his way to morning practice at the Man Utd at the Carrington facility when he suffered the road mishap.

According to the first reports in the English media, Fernandes did not suffer serious injuries and the accident was a “scare” with material damage to the vehicle.

The club has not yet officially reported the health status of the Portuguese footballer, who is currently considered for Manchester United’s match against Liverpool this Tuesday at Anfield in the Premier League.



