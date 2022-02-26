Bruno Lage: Raúl Jiménez must adapt to his new reality

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 26.02.2022 11:07:02





Raul Jimenez returned slowly but surely to ownership with the wolves after suffering a skull injury, caused by an impact with Arsenal’s David Luiz. Since his return the Mexican has been one of the most used soccer players by coach Bruno Lage, however, his scoring mark I know reduced significantly compared to the 19/20 campaign and the strategist knows why.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Lage pointed out that the band that has to use in each meeting for to protect his head you prevents scoring more goals using this resourcesince this has an important influence on the Mexican’s shots.

“Raul stays as the same player, he is a top striker. It doesn’t feel any different inside, but the headband does not give you the same power and direction (to his shots). He sometimes touches the ball and it goes in a different direction, it’s a big change, we can’t forget that,” he said.

On the other hand, he pointed out that he has to keep adapting to the new game what is it starting to to practice by in with the wolvessince scoring a goal through a header is too complicated for him with the protective band.

“We know that Raul he scored a lot of goals with his headbut now you know you can connect more at inside with the ruffles. It’s time to adapt to a new reality“, sentenced the Portuguese strategist.