Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak land on Fortnite

The Silk Sonic duo made up of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak arrives on Fortnite, with many dedicated items scheduled for the month of February.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are coming to Fortnite, as part of the already iconic Grammy-nominated R&B duo Silk Sonic. The two arrive in the Icons series, with a debut set for Friday 11 February 2022 at 01:00 which will bring costumes and accessories as in the tradition of the Epic Games title. To get them in advance, you will need to participate in the Silk Sonic Cup which will kick off on Monday 7 February.



“Are you planning to drive to pass the time?” Asks Epic Games presenting this new initiative on its official website. Fortnite has in fact presented a new radio station to listen to in the game: Radio Icons. And for its launch, players will be able to hear Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, presented by none other than Bootsy Collins. The Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak costumes are part of the Silk Sonic set, which also includes accessories based on the duo’s members. Bruno Mars themed, players will be able to show off a microphone with the Scepter of Sound pickaxe (sold with the costume) and wear it as a decorative back. There will also be a new emote, Wheels of Freedom, with which to spin on the spot.



It is no surprise now that Fortnite has partnered with icons from the world of music and entertainment in general. Recently, it was the turn of the cast of Matrix Resurrections, including Keanu Reeves’ Neo, to peek into the game, for example; similarly, one of the most popular skins ever on the Epic Games title is that of Ariana Grande, which held a real in-game concert in unsuspecting times followed by millions of fans (his and Fortnite’s). In short, the Royal Battle is seen right now as an ideal platform from which to launch crossovers and promotions of all kinds, and in this sense the idea of ​​transforming Bruno Mars and associates into objects to be purchased in the Epic Games store should be read.