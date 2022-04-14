Bruno Pacheco: lawyer assures that former government secretary will not surrender to justice

Bruno Pacheco will not turn himself in to the authorities. The lawyer of the former secretary of government, William Paco Castilloassured that his representative does not accept “an inconsistent ruling” and defended that it remain as there was not after the Judiciary issued 36 months of preventive detention for his client.

“If he is going to turn himself in or not (…) he is trusting that the Criminal Chamber, where our appeal will go, is more objective and values ​​that the investigation is not consistent in anything and thus can obtain the simple appearance. For Why do they want to have him in prison for three years and investigate him?” said the lawyer.

defense of Bruno Pacheco insisted that the prosecution has given “false arguments” against the former secretary of the Government Palace. He also mentioned the businesswoman Karelim López.

“It is an inconsistent ruling issued by a judge, but this resolution issues the same fallacious arguments as the Prosecutor’s Office and gives credibility to an effective collaborator in another case such as karelim lopezalso speak of an effective collaborator who says nothing against Bruno Pacheco“, he stated Paco Castillo.

The Judiciary issued 36 months of preventive detention for Bruno Pacheco

The Second Preparatory Investigation Court ordered this Tuesday 36 months of preventive detention against the former Secretary General of the Government Palace, Bruno Pacheco, for the alleged crime of aggravated collusion in a criminal organization in the Provías-Puente Tarata case.

The measure also reaches Víctor Valdivia Malpartida, former director of Decentralized Provías; the official of this entity Edgar Vargas Mas; businessmen Zamir Villaverde García and Luis Carlos Pasapera Adrianzén; and the investigated Fray Vásquez Castillo and Gian Marco Castillo Gómez, nephews of President Pedro Castillo.

The preventive detention imposed on those investigated for a period of 36 months will be computed from the date of their arrest.