Bruno Salomon under the spell of the duo Messi / Neymar

This Sunday evening, the PSG had an appointment with its first deadline for the 2022-2023 financial year as part of the Champions Trophy facing FC Nantes. A match which was perfectly tackled by the men of Christophe Galtier with a river score of 4-0 at stake. The duo Neymar / Messi particularly shined.

He must stay

With a double and a decisive pass for the first and an achievement for the second, beautiful things were observed. A finding that makes one say Bruno Salomon, present on the set of The Channel The Team, that Neymar Jr must remain red and blue at the end of the transfer window: ” Is the PSG would be wrong to part with Neymar this summer ? Obviously yes. At the ball of the proud, Neymar going to lead the dance, he’s going to be the king. I think he will prove to everyone that he is a champion. He has the pride of a champion. It no longer has any real value on the market, no club can afford it. Neymar realized the pressure that was put on his shoulders. Whether it be Luis Campos Where Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, they made him understand that we were waiting for the real Neymar today. When I sees his relationship with Lionel Messi, I want him to stay. He must stay. »