Brushing your teeth before blood tests is wrong

If we want to keep a beautiful set of teeth, brush your teeth every day and after every meal, but not only that, it also applies to other occasions.

We know that you have to wait at least 30 minutes before brushing your teeth, this is because some foods contain acid substances that weaken tooth enamel, and brushing your teeth immediately after a meal could push the acid deeper into the enamel. That said, the teeth should be brushed before we have a blood test.

What to do before a blood draw

Analyzing a simple blood sample can provide such insightful insight into your health. It is a quick, efficient, inexpensive procedure and helps you prevent more dangerous diseases.

Why do they do it fasting before taking a blood test Because some foods and drinks can affect hormone levels in the bloodstream. As a result, fasting blood test results will not be accurate, and your doctor may make a misdiagnosis.

For example, if you eat something, anything, and then take a blood glucose test, chances are blood sugar levels are very tall. Based on the results of your blood tests, your doctor may declare you a person with diabetes.

This is because the body has processed food and has it transformed into glucosisor. This glucose should be absorbed by the cells and to do so the pancreas secretes insulin. In a couple of hours, the insulin allowed the cells to absorb the sugar into the blood. Your glucose levels will return to normal.

Brush your teeth yes, but not before the tests

In some cases, fasting is not able to influence the results of blood tests, and in principle brushing the teeth before blood tests is allowed. however, the use of mouthwashes should be avoided to rinse your mouth.

In particular, in order not to alter the results of the examination in any way, the patient may have to follow special instructions such as not drinking liquids.

Some medications might be part of the prohibition of taking before analyzes, as well as refraining from smoking in hours previous.

If we are to be subjected tocortisol test, you are asked to be at rest and sometimes a saliva sample, which is why you are asked not to brush your teeth a few hours before the test is performed. Ingestion of toothpaste it can start hormone production and enzymes in your body, so keep that in mind.