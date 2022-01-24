Brussels, 50 thousand at the no vax demonstration against anti Covid restrictions: clashes and assault on EU offices. 70 arrests and 15 in hospital

It was another Sunday of protests against health measures and clashes with the police in Brussels: a demonstration organized in the Belgian capital involved approx 50 thousand people, some of which came into contact with the agents: throwing objects, smoke bombs and charges for a good part of the afternoon. The provisional balance sheet speaks of 70 arrests and dozens of injured. The demonstration had been organized for some time and included several movements critical of the health measures introduced by the Belgian federal government. It is not the first of its kind: in the city, home to the main EU institutions, protests of this type have been held every Sunday since last autumn.

In this case, however, they joined even foreign organizations, such as World Wide Demonstration for Freedom and Europeans United for Freedom. Along the procession, which started around 11 from Brussels North Station, flags of numerous European countries and several demonstrators arrived from abroad. A Swiss participant, interviewed by Belgian TV LN24, explained that the objective of the protest was the “regaining of freedom”, stolen by governments. Numerous banners against the current Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and the pass sanitaire, the equivalent of the Italian green pass, which in Belgium is required to access bars, restaurants and public events.

The current measures in force are “a blackmail to force the population to get vaccinated ”, according to one of the participants. The demonstration initially took place in a peaceful way for most of the day: at the arrival point of the procession, the Cinquantenaire Park, a stage was set up, where the interventions of the representatives of the involved organizations were foreseen. As soon as the speeches ended, around one o’clock, the police tried to disperse the demonstrators, about 50 thousand in total according to the figures provided by the authorities. At this point, on the road that connects the park entrance to the Schuman roundabout, seat of the European Commission, the first clashes began. Some people began throwing stones, bricks and other conductive objects at the agents. Police responded using tear gas: the situation quickly deteriorated and protesters damaged vehicles and nearby buildings, including the building it houses the EAASthe European External Action Service.

The same Josep Borrell posted a photo of shattered glass in the building on Twitter: “We strongly condemn senseless destruction and violence at today’s demonstration, ”writes the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs. “The protesters shouted ‘liberté, liberté’, while the loudspeakers of the police asked those present to disperse ”, an eyewitness tells IlFatto. At about 5 pm, the riot police managed to clear the park entrance, but the clashes continued in the side streets. Several law enforcement vehicles were stoned and protesters set fire to garbage cans and tried to erect barricades in the area’s streets. The videos present on the net show fires, shop windows destroyed and fences torn up. Order was completely restored only after sunset, thanks to a massive intervention by the police in anti-riot gear, who dispersed the last present with tear gas and water cannons. About seventy people were arrested, according to a statement from the Brussels police issued in the evening. Three police officers and 12 demonstrators were taken to hospital: none of them are in danger of life.