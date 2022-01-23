Brussels, clashes between police and no vax (which came from all over Europe) – Corriere.it

Tens of thousands of protesters, some of them from France, Germany and other European countries, took to the streets in Brussels: the police used tear gas

Tens of thousands of people – 50,000, according to police sources cited by the newspaper Le Soir – took to the streets today a Brussels to protest against the health restrictions against the Covid pandemic. There have been violent clashes between demonstrators and the police, against the backdrop of the main headquarters of the organizations of the European Union.

Some demonstrators shot objects against agents, which they responded with water cannons and tear gas. Some vehicles and buildings were damaged.

An element of novelty destined to worry the police in various European countries is the fact that to demonstrate – at the scream of Libert and This is not a pandemic, a dictatorship – were no vax coming not only from Belgium, but also from France and Germany and Portugal. Dutch, Polish or Romanian flags were also visible in the demonstration.

Demonstrations were held on Sunday also in Barcelona.

Some protesters also hit Associated Press reporters, beating them, threatening them and damaging their video equipment.

Few of the no vax in the square – whether in Brussels or Barcelona – wore masks (which are mandatory outdoors in Spain).

For several weeks in the Belgian capital there have been demonstrations against the green pass, which is necessary to access restaurants and cultural events in particular. Organizers, including the World Wide Demonstration for Freedom movement and Europeans United for Freedom, have invited protesters from other European countries to attend this Sunday.

The demonstration comes at a time when in several Western European countries the infections resulting from Omicron variant are falling. The new variant – which appears, at the moment, to cause less severe symptoms – is now dominant in the European Union.

Belgium saw an increase in daily cases of more than 60,000 last week,