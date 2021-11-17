Brussels could announce the new strategy today

The EU is trying to change its policy in the semiconductor market, which became strategic due to the shortcomings that blocked several production chains during the period of the post-pandemic recovery.

Brussels is ready to announce today a plan, as part of the competition policy review, to open up to state aid to chip companies, foster alliances and increase the resilience of the supply chain.

The mission in Holland

The announcement of new semiconductor strategies was preceded by a mission to the Netherlands: the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager and the Commissioner for the internal market Thierry Breton visited the factories of the big ASML in Eindhoven accompanied by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

“Our goal is to double the market share in chips by 2030, even in the most innovative chips. This means reaching 20% ​​of the global market share from 10% today ”, said von der Leyen, assuring“ Europe has what it takes to get there. ASML proves it ”.

The President also announced the arrival of theEuropean Chips Act in early 2022, ensuring that ASML “will play an important role in efforts to make Europe more competitive and more sovereign in the technology sector”. The European strategy – he explained – must focus on coordinating research activities, on chip design and on increasing production capacity.

20 years lost

The point is that the EU has already lost 20 years, giving a competitive advantage to the US and China, which effectively control the semiconductor market.

The target of 20% of the chip market was already aired a few years ago: in 2013 the then commissioner for the digital agenda Neelie Kroes had already expressed the wish to reach 20% of the global chip market and to exceed the USA as for production. An objective never achieved, indeed, the United States today are further ahead along with the Asian markets.

Because the chips are strategic

Chip strategicity has to do with industrial leadership. The pandemic, which saw demand for semiconductors grow exponentially, and the post-pandemic recovery, which saw many sectors stalled due to chip shortages, exposed it.

The shortage of semiconductors that emerged after the crisis was caused by various factors, such as bottlenecks, divestments during the pandemic, shortage of raw materials, short-sighted industrial logic.

Among the sectors that have suffered the most from the lack of chips, in addition to that of PCs, is the car market and that of household appliances, now completely at the mercy of printed circuits.

The US-China summit

It is no coincidence that the US-China summit also saw the fate of Taiwan at the center of the talks, disputed between the desire for autonomy and belonging to the People’s Republic of China.

Some tension was perceived in the talks between American President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who wanted to reaffirm his sovereignty on the island-state that holds control of the chip market in Asia with Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC)

However, the need for greater cooperation between the US and China on strategic issues such as energy and climate emerged from the conversation. Who knows that the right place for a “truce” in the technological field is not found?