Brussels: Disinformation campaigns about the coronavirus also undermine democracies | The World | D.W.

This was stated this Wednesday by the vice president of the Community Executive responsible for Values ​​and Transparency, Vera Jourová, at the plenary session of the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC), where the impact of covid-19 on the rule of law of the EU and in the future of democracy.

“We have seen that cyberattacks, manipulations and misinformation have increased, especially on the Internet. And this undermines our democracies and regional and national authorities, while polarizing our societies by reducing the plurality of opinions,” the commissioner warned.

Flood of information, “often false”

Jourová pointed out that the pandemic has accelerated the tendency of European citizens to seek information and get involved in democratic processes through the Internet, but that it has also exacerbated the “challenges” of the rule of law.

“The pandemic has been accompanied by an unprecedented ‘infodemic’, a flood of information about the virus, often false or inaccurate, spreading rapidly through social media and potentially undermining the public health response,” he said.

For this reason, the vice president of the Community Executive urged extreme precautions and that fundamental rights and democratic values ​​be protected, which, in her opinion, should be a “central” axis in the response to covid-19.

