Brussels has decided: gas and nuclear are “sustainable investments”

BRUSSELS – After a long tug-of-war and with a decision that risks leaving controversy aftermath, the European Commission today, Wednesday 2 February, published its proposal for a delegated act with which it intends to classify green energy sources and convey billions of euros in investments. The text establishes that gas and nuclear are both sources of transition, therefore useful for achieving climate neutrality by 2050, as promised by the Twenty-seven.

“This is an important step towards achieving our environmental goal – the commissioner for financial affairs Mairead McGuinness explained in a press conference here in Brussels -. I want to clarify that this classification is not an energy policy tool at European level, but rather it is intended to offer useful points of reference for the financial sector. Energy choices remain in the hands of governments ».

The European compromise

At the turn of the year, the community executive had published a first proposal which was the subject of analysis by experts and governments. There was no lack of criticism on several fronts due to the presence of both sources, gas and nuclear, in the classification, commonly called taxonomy here in Brussels. Simplifying, both the countries opposed to nuclear power, due to the presence of atomic energy, and the gas user countries, due to too restrictive parameters, protested. a “science-based, pragmatic and responsible” compromise.

On the gas stringent parameters

The text was put to the vote of the college of commissioners, Commissioner McGuinness specified. “An overwhelming majority said they were in favor of our proposal.” Ms McGuinness stressed that the delegated act does not impose anything on either investors or governments. In the new proposal, intermediate targets in the operation of gas plants (2026 and 2030) have been eliminated. Only the final goal remains to have only plants running on ecological fuel by 2035. As for the parameters that Italy had asked to be relaxed, they remain stringent. Gas plants are considered green if they emit less than 100 grams of CO2 per kWh. A transition period will allow plants to be built between now and 2030 that emit up to 270 grams of Co2.

On the nuclear front, the European Commission specifies that the plants mainly produce waste with minimal levels of radioactivity. The most dangerous waste accounts for 1% of the total. Third generation nuclear plants must receive building permits before 2045 to obtain a green investment label, and be located in a country with a plan and funds to safely dispose of radioactive waste by 2050.