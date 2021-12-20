Brussels, MEPs increase reimbursements: + 4.4% for emoluments and funds for collaborators. Another 322 employees are arriving

Europe remains in the grip of Covid, but the MEPs they have something to toast: they managed to get up refunds, emoluments and funds to pay i collaborators, in the face of the crisis and the health expenditure that run across the eurozone. They look like Martian chronicles, but they only come from Brussels. The 13 December last, as a Christmas present, the Bureau put its hand on its heart and carried out Article 69 of the Statute for Deputies of the European Parliament which provides for the annual review of the amounts to which they are entitled in the exercise of their parliamentary mandate, namely “allowance for general expenses, travel and subsistence expenses, as well as the maximum reimbursable amount for parliamentary assistance expenses”. Increases that are not crumbs because they are indexed annually on the basis ofinflation registered by Eurostat. Thus it happens that the allowances for general travel and subsistence expenses will increase by 4.4% from 1 January 2022. A nice gift for the elect who receive as a salary 7 thousand euros net per month in addition to the various allowances.

From the communication of the Presidency office (read the document) we also learn that even the monthly expenses forparliamentary assistance they can rise up at 1.9%, in line with the adjustment rate set by the Commission, up to a ceiling of 26,107 euros. But beware, not in 2022 but already starting from July 1, 2021: in practice the adjustment is retroactive. That’s all? Of course not. The annual review mechanism also affects the remuneration and fees of local assistants according to a precise table, presumably based on the salaries of MEPs from different countries, which sees France, Austria, Belgium and Finland tied leaders with 8,917 euros, then the Italian, Swedish, German and Danish ones. Those from the East have been penalized, such as Hungary and Bulgaria which, with 3117 euros, is the rear in the ranking of increases.

In Brussels, however, a batch of new hires: the European Parliament has already announced that it will take over next year 142 new employees interior and others 180 external, for totals 322 new employees administrative. The proposed expenditure made the members of the Council of Finance Ministers jump from their seats. Having read the figure, they sent a request for clarification to the executive, pointing out that those assumptions “are not in line with the spirit of the agreement of the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) “and the Council, says a note,” expects the European Parliament to necessary transparency in establishing his needs and providing motivation “. It is difficult to blame them, given that the European Parliament – according to the data published in its own internal budget – already counts on a large army of 7,820 employees scattered in the three offices of Brussels (5,039), Strasbourg (293), Luxembourg (2,188). Don’t worry, they reassure from the Palazzo: the budget – over two billion euros – expected for 2022.