Brussels presents the new diplomatic weapon against China and Russia

“We are in a situation of geopolitical conflict”, says the vice president of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis, describing in a few words the new condition that the EU finds itself having to manage hand in hand with the escalation of tensions between West and East. US against China and Russia, to put it in a nutshell, with the Union close to the center and often a ‘buffer territory’ for actions, retaliation, threats and blackmail. To better equip themselves, in the name of the renewed Atlantic alliance with Joe Biden, in Brussels they thought of changing the scheme: instead of using foreign policy tools to react to intimidation by third States, the Commission will use the field of trade policy .

It may seem like a theoretical difference only, but it is not. A qualified majority of the member states is required to decide on duties, various tariffs on imports, bans on participation in contracts in the EU or on the use of European funds. For decisions in foreign policy, on the other hand, unanimity is needed and for this reason the proposals almost always remain blocked.

In short, the new ‘anti-coercion’ instrument presented today by Dombrovskis is a way to overcome the impasse ‘decreed’ by the rules concerning EU foreign policy in the Treaties. It is a way to make the EU more agile and suitable for new challenges: from Putin’s ‘tricks’ on the supply of gas to the EU to Beijing’s commercial threats, to name just two examples.

Will it pass to the European Council, where some states are skeptical?

“Parliament has offered to help the legislative process”, replies the vice-president of the European Commission. As for the Council, “the new instrument is very popular with the French presidency, which has made it one of its priorities”. The French presidency of the EU begins in January. It is unlikely that the new instrument will become ‘law’ by February 4, when the Winter Olympics in Beijing begin, which have already become a geopolitical battleground between China and its rivals, starting with the US which has decided to boycott the games by not sending the diplomatic delegation to the stars and stripes (but not the athletes). But “we hope it will be approved soon,” adds Dombrovskis.

The legal basis of the new instrument is Article 207 of the EU Treaty which “gives the EU exclusive competence in relation to the conclusion of commercial agreements in the field of social services and cultural services, education and health, the same does not seem to be competent to implement these agreements internally “. The proposal is “a deterrent”, explains Dombrovskis, insisting that “it was not designed against a particular state”. When faced with a case of economic intimidation, boycott or commercial threat from a third country, “we will decide the level of interference, if it is coercion. We will contact the country in question and seek negotiation. If this is not resolved, we will implement calibrated and proportionate countermeasures, consulting with stakeholders and Member States ”.

There are already many cases in which the new tool could be used. “It is difficult to describe all the possible situations in which a third country limits or threatens to limit the EU,” says Dombrovskis. The vice president of the Commission then goes off balance: the new ‘weapon’ could also be used “in a situation in which a country threatens to limit gas supplies to EU countries to influence European policies”. Or in the case of the new diplomatic war between China and Lithuania: “We are still evaluating,” says Dombrovskis, referring to Beijing’s choice to downgrade relations with Lithuania after the opening of a Taiwanese diplomatic office in Vilnius.