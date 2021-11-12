Brussels raises its estimates for Italy: “GDP at + 6.2% with strong investment growth. Inflation and savings concentrated in higher-income families weigh on consumption”

“Despite the impact of the pandemic economy has weakened considerably, Covid 19 has not yet been defeated and the recovery it is strongly linked to its evolution, both inside and outside the EU ”. With i contagions on the rise in Germany and throughout Eastern Europe, the new economic forecasts of the EU Commission can only be once again full of unknowns. Especially since the inflation estimates have been retouched upwards by not a little (2.4% in 2021 versus 2.2% expected in July, 2.2% versus 1.6% in 2022). For now, however, the GDP growth rate is expected to rise to + 5% for the Eurozone, from the + 4.8% expected in the summer, and the product will exceed the pre-Covid level by December. Italy is among the countries that have been subject to an upward revision: + 6.2% vs + 5%. Even if the France, date time to + 6.5%, surpasses us despite the fact that in 2020 Paris lost one point less than Rome (-7.9 against -8.9%). On the other hand the Germany struggling with the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” slows down considerably: it will close 2021 at + 2.7% compared to 3.6% forecast by Brussels four months ago.

“In the European Union, the risk is particularly relevant in Member States with relatively low vaccination rates“, The community executive said. Italy, despite the many inconveniences related to the No green pass protests, is not among these even if the vaccination campaign has stalled and from the North East the infections are increasing again. The future hangs on the ability to convince skeptics and quickly start with third doses, even for the forty-year-olds as announced yesterday by the Minister of Health Hope. At present, according to the Commission’s analysis, the economy is growing rapidly. Real GDP is expected to rebound 6.2% this year “before growth does moderate to 4.3% in 2022 and the economy should return to the pre-crisis production levels by mid-next year. In 2023, economic activity is set to expand by 2.3%, a growth rate still significantly higher than the long-term average, while the output gap is expected to become positive “

Spending for investments “Is set to grow strongly, thanks to a better demand outlook, favorable financing conditions and the support of the RRF“, Ie the Recovery plan,“ for the exports, especially in goods, it is expected that market shares will recover in 2021 and that they will grow in line with world trade ”. More in chiaroscuro the situation of the consumption: “After the strong rebound in 2021 that followed the removal of containment measures, moderate growth in private consumption is expected. There moderate wage and employment growth is meant to support the expense of consumers, which should be partially affected byincrease in inflation which weighs on real available incomes “. What is weighing is the fact that the richest people accumulated resources during lockdowns. Which by definition, always having an economic availability that does not force them to give up, they spend a lower share of their savings. “There concentration of accumulated savings among higher income families with a lower propensity to consume risks to limit a more sustained recovery in private consumption ”, highlights the Commission.

The fact that the real employee compensation (given that takes into account the increase in prices) in Italy is in significant decline: -1.2% this year. Only the Spain (-2.1) where, however, from next year the figure will turn positive, while for Italy the trend remains negative.

There unemployment then it is given in progressive, slight decline starting next year when it should go down 9.8 to 9.3%. We are already below pre-Covid levels but well above the Eurozone average – 7.9% this year and 7.5 in the next – and a warning is needed: the official rate does not include the many discouraged that they no longer look for a place, a problem that becomes chronic with the passage of time, distancing people too much from the market.

As for public accounts, the public debt / GDP ratio is expected to decrease from 155.6% in 2020 to 151% in 2023, thanks to the recovery and a favorable stock-flow adjustment. The deficit, after climbing to the 9.6% of GDP in 2020, it is expected to decrease marginally to 9.4% in 2021 and then to 5.8% in 2022 and to 4.3% in 2023.