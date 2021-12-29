Brussia Dortmund, ultimatum to Haaland: tell us if you want to leave

The German club and the young Norwegian forward will clarify their positions by the end of February

The Borussia Dortmund would have posed a sort of ultimatum to Erling Haaland, asking him to make a choice about his future by the end of February. The German tabloid writes it Bild, citing sources close to the yellow and black club. According to the newspaper, the German club would be ready to make major financial efforts to extend the contract of its striker, provided that he is promptly informed of his will.

The decision on the future of the center forward that everyone would like is therefore approaching, but according to the German press there would be a good chance that Haaland can stay with the gialloneri for at least another year. According to Bild, to keep him in Dortmund Borussia would be willing to double his salary, bringing it to 16 million euros a year, and the club’s technical supplier, Puma, it could also add up to eight million euros in extra bonuses. Haaland’s agreement with Nike is in fact about to expire and Puma would like to ‘grab’ the Norwegian.

The 21-year-old striker currently has a contract that will expire in 2024 and has one for this summer release clause of 75 million, that’s why he is in the sights of all the major European clubs: the two from Manchester and Real Madrid are in the front row, but his agent, Mino Raiola, in mid-December he also met with Barcelona president Joan Laporta.