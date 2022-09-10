Brutal beating of the community to hitman who murdered two men – Publimetro Colombia

In the last hour, the case was known in which a man, who was captured by the Police last Wednesday, September 7, after would have murdered two men in Cali Y who received a brutal beating by the community, who almost lynched him. The event was recorded in the San Nicolás neighborhood, center of the capital of Valle del Cauca.

The police report indicated that the reaction of the people was unleashed when they realized that the man, acting as a hit man, would have murdered a first subjectin the same sector.

When one of the victim’s friends reacted and went chasing the assassin with a traumatic weapon, the offender shot him and also killed him.

That was what caused the community to persecute him, until he was trapped inside a warehouse of the neighborhood, from which he could not escape.

The capture of the hitman in Cali

In a video published on social networks, the moment in which it was reached and inside the establishment is observed, Even in the presence of the Police, he was brutally beaten with sticks, shovels, boards, kicks and other blunt objects.

The police tried to stop the crowd, but it was inevitable to control the fury of the community which ended up beating him until he was bloodied on the floor.

“Police units capture him and, obviously, They seize the firearm, then he is transferred to a care center where, at this time, he is in police custody. We call on citizens not to take justice into their own hands and allow the authorities to act and be brought to justice,” the deputy commander of the Cali Metropolitan Police, William Quintero, told Blu Radio in the most recent report.