Brutal! Big E breaks his neck on WWE’s SmackDown | VIDEO

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 11.03.2022 21:59:46





A terrible image was the one witnessed by the wrestling fans of the WWEthen in the function of SmackDown the gladiator Big E He suffered a chilling injury that will keep him out of the ring indefinitely.

It was in a clash between new-day, faction that make up Ettore Ewen (real name of Big E) and Kofi Kingstonand the pair formed by Sheamus and Ridge Hollandin which the champion of the WWE He suffered a broken neck.

A suplex executed by Holland ended up with Big E impacting his head on the ground, remaining inert; the 36-year-old fighter was unable to continue in the contest.

Prayers up for Big E. This was terrifying to see! Hope he’s okay ???? Match ended shortly after and PatMcAfee looked legit terrified pic.twitter.com/dGpb7mkJKx — kiara j (@kiaraa_tweets_) March 12, 2022

Behind this, Sheamus and Hollandsupported by Butchthey beat up Kingstonwhile Big E he had to be carried on a stretcher from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

Gave a message to fans

Shortly after being taken to the hospital, Big E He took the time to publish a video in which he explains that at the moment he has not lost mobility, showing it with a movement of his hand, however, he confirmed that his neck is broken.

“I can’t thank all the people enough for their concern, it’s so heartwarming. I can move all my fingers, can you see that? It’s good, it’s always a good thing… But unfortunately they told me my neck is broken. Thanks again, don’t worry, I’ll be fine,” she said.