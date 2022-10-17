brutal clip of black adam vs the jsa

Black Adam opens in theaters this Friday, October 21, 2022, and promotional gear is already running full steam ahead. So much so that these days different premiere events of the film are taking place in several cities around the world (it will soon arrive in Madrid) and its main protagonist, Dwayne Johnson, gives us juicy statements and exclusives; and waited. And one of them continues to address the ever-desired crossover between Marvel and DC, in this case in film, a possibility that The Rock himself has long been encouraging and seeing ever closer. Additionally, Warner Bros. shared via Cartoon Network a new clip featuring a brutal fight scene between Black Adam and the JSA.

Black Adam face to face against the JSA

That’s how media outlet Variety picked it up, for which Johnson himself said, “I’m committed to the spirit of growing with the DC Universe. I’m here to help in any way I can, including seeking out and finding the right leader(s) for the future of the franchise,” resulting in a search for a figure like Kevin Feige in Marvel Studios for DC, not without making sure that his best position in DC is that of adviser, something that “is in his blood”, since he has defined himself as a “DC boy” since he was very young.

Although when the topic of a potential Marvel/DC crossover comes up, The Rock is clear, “Well, I’m still optimistic about it. I like to think we’ll see it. My philosophy has always been that anything can be done. If the ultimate goal is for there to be some kind of crossover, and for it to be smart and cool for the fans, it will be done. You have to assess the market first and see how it would be received, but I think anything can happen. I always analyze cases like that. With the right people and the right destination, and under the right leadership, anything can happen. »

Don’t miss the new clip from Black Adam featuring part of a clash between Black Adam and the Justice Society of America.

Source | variety | Cartoon Network