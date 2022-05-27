Brutal!! First images of Star Wars: Andor

One of the highest rated films in the Star Wars franchise is rogue onea tape that featured Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor, who now stars in his own series on Disney +

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story directed by Gareth Edwards, it was quite a surprise. The first movie outside of the Skywalker saga was a critical and commercial success, and delivered one of the best scenes of all time that fans of the franchise will remember forever.

The film followed a group of rebels trying to obtain the plans for the Death Star, led by Felicity Jones’s Jyn Erso, and Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor. We all know the end, they manage to get hold of the plans, but they can’t get out of the planet Scarif alive, where the empire was guarding them. However, Cassian will return to life in the new Disney + Andor series, which will tell the beginning of the rebellion, after Palpatine’s proclamation of the Galactic empire.

Disney + has shared today at the Star Wars Celebration the trailer and poster of the Lucasfilm series. The first two episodes of Andor will be available exclusively on Disney+ on August 31.

Lucasfilm’s Andor takes place before the events of Rogue One and explores a new perspective on the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey as he discovers how to make a difference. The series tells how the Rebellion against the Empire was born, and how people and planets got involved. It is an era full of danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on a path that will make him a rebel hero.

watch trailer

In the trailer we see the return of Mon Mothma by Genevieve O’Reilly, an actress who played the character in Revenge of the Sith and Rogue One, we can also see clone troopers, so it takes place almost immediately after the events of the episode III, and in the same timeline as the animated series The Bad Remittance

Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor, joined by Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough and Kyle Soller. The executive producers of the series are Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna and Michelle Rejwan. Tony Gilroy is the creator and showrunner.