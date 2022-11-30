Brutal lesson from Tyler Adams to an Iranian journalist

If it is true that this Qatar World Cup It is leaving us with more shadows than lights at an extra-sporting level, it should also be noted that from time to time someone puts in a bit of common sense and a glimmer of hope opens up in an excessively tense world. And that is what the American international did yesterday tyler adams.

Before eliminating Iran with a solitary goal from Pulisic, an Iranian journalist tried to put Adams on the ropes with a question that was almost provocative. “You say you support the Iranians but you don’t know how to pronounce the name of our country. Iran is said, not ‘Ayran’. Please, once and for all we are going to make it clear,” the journalist began by saying.

And he continued: “And then… Do you feel comfortable in a country where there is discrimination against black people and where there was the ‘Black Live Matters’ movement?” And Adams’ response: “A thousand apologies for my mispronunciation. That being said, there is discrimination everywhere. One thing that I have learned having to live abroad in recent years and having to adapt to different cultures, is that in the United States United we continue to progress every day.”

“I grew up in a white family with African-American roots, so it was easy for me because I was educated among various cultures and I have assimilated it. Not everyone has had that advantage. It is something that requires more time and more education. It is super important the way you have taught me how to pronounce the name of your country. It is progress and as long as there is progress it is important.”

