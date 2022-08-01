Brutal Pact: three similar recommendations to watch on HBO Max if you liked the docuseries

hbo max premiered at the end of July the first chapter of the docuseries Brutal Pact: The murder of Daniella Perez. The story is based on real events, in the murder of Perez at the hands of his cast partner Guilherme de Pádua and his wife, Paula Thomaz.

In 1992 the case gained notoriety in Brazil and was one of the most talked about issues by the press and society due to its cruelty and the notoriety of Daniella, an actress who starred in the telenovela Of Body and Soul. The platform premiered the first two chapters on July 21 and the rest on Thursday 28, and the miniseries is already a trend on the platform.

In case you already marathoned it and you don’t know what to watch, in this note we leave you three suggestions to replace the vacuum. In this case, the recommendations are fictional series that follow police stories and cases that need to be solved.

Mare of Easttown (2021)

Zabel and Sheehan are the detectives in charge of the investigation. (Source: IMDB)

This miniseries contains seven chapters of approximately one hour each. The synopsis is as follows: “Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective, investigates a murder while trying to keep her life from falling apart.”

The series is made up of an all-star cast with Kate Winslet at the head and accompany her Jean Smart, Evan Peters, Julianne Nicholson and Guy Pearce. Throughout the story we will learn about Sheehan’s complicated life, both personal and professional, and we will understand the functioning of this town shocked by the death of a young woman. The detective along with her partner Colin Zabel will follow the different clues to solve the case, while they come across certain truths that will leave the entire town shocked.

Related news

Definitely Mare of Easttown It is one of the best proposals that the platform has and it is worth marathoning in a weekend.

The Undoing (2020)

Grant plays the loving husband who hides a big secret. (Source: IMDB)

One of the most successful and most viewed series on HBO Max, The Undoing narrates the events that arise in the life of Grace Sachs after her perfect husband, Jonathan Fraser, disappears the same night that a woman is found murdered. As a consequence, Grace’s wonderful life changes radically and she, along with her son, must adapt to these new circumstances.

Nicole Kidman stars alongside Hugh grant this six chapter story full of twists and mysteries. An intelligent series that manages to catch the viewer, we enter the private lives of the protagonists, their secrets and observe the consequences of their actions.

It is a good police with great actors, an interesting proposal to enjoy on the platform.

Sharp Objects (2018)

Adams stands out for his performance as Preaker. (Source: IMDB)

sydney sweeney has had a few years moved with euphoria Y The White Lotushas also participated in the miniseries Sharp Objects. In addition, they participate Amy Adamsas the protagonist, Patricia Clarkson and Chris Messina.

Camille Preaker (Adams) is an alcoholic journalist who covers the two brutal murders of two girls in her hometown, where she must confront her past. Here she will meet her mother, Adora Crellin, with whom she does not have the best relationship, and her half-sister, Amma, whom she barely knows.

The series deals with sensitive issues such as mental health, since Preaker suffers from psychological problems, and follows the daily life of the reporter, her relationship with her family and her conflicts when she returns home. In the eight chapters of it, it has good performances, as is to be expected from an actress of the stature of Adams, with a captivating plot and a surprising ending.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.