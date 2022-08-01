Entertainment

Brutal Pact: three similar recommendations to watch on HBO Max if you liked the docuseries

Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 18 3 minutes read

hbo max premiered at the end of July the first chapter of the docuseries Brutal Pact: The murder of Daniella Perez. The story is based on real events, in the murder of Perez at the hands of his cast partner Guilherme de Pádua and his wife, Paula Thomaz.

In 1992 the case gained notoriety in Brazil and was one of the most talked about issues by the press and society due to its cruelty and the notoriety of Daniella, an actress who starred in the telenovela Of Body and Soul. The platform premiered the first two chapters on July 21 and the rest on Thursday 28, and the miniseries is already a trend on the platform.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 18 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Two different series – Shows

22 mins ago

Kate Moss broke the silence after the trial of Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp: “I know the truth”

33 mins ago

Criticism of Viola Davis marks the premiere of the series ‘The First Lady’

43 mins ago

‘Candy’: What Is The Murder Story Behind The Hulu Series?

56 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button