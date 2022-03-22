“Brutal” reopening and Omicron 2 spreads, WHO points its finger at Italy for the increase in Covid cases – Il Tempo





WHO, the world health organization, points the finger at Italy and other EU countries in which there is a significant increase in the cost of Covid. “What we see is that 18 out of 53 countries in our European Region have seen an increase in Covid-19 in the past week, while mortality is still decreasing” writes the WHO citing in particular “Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Germany “and others. “Holland saw a second wave of Omicron” too, which is now passing.





“Most likely the reasons are: first of all the BA.2 variant” of Sars-CoV-2, the sub-lineage known as Omicron 2, “which is much more transmissible, but not more severe.” Then there is the effect that is observed “in those countries that are loosening restrictions in a brutal way. From too much to too little”. This is the analysis of Hans Kluge, director of the Regional Office of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Europe, today during a press conference that took place in Moldova, with the country’s Health Minister, Ala Nemerenco, to speak mainly of the commitment to welcoming Ukrainian refugees.





“We will have to live with Covid-19 for some time, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get out of the pandemic. I think we have to distinguish” between these two aspects, says Kluge. “We have the opportunity to get out of the pandemic – he explained – if countries do 4 things: first of all if they protect the vulnerable, the elderly and people with diseases; secondly – Kluge lists – all countries must strengthen their surveillance and sequencing systems to be able to quickly intercept variants or even new viruses; third point is that countries must have access to the new antivirals “, because” if we give the new antivirals to people with symptoms as soon as possible, we drastically reduce the severity “of the disease , “hospitalizations and death; finally the fourth point is to deal with the burden of post Covid or Long Covid, because 15% of patients who have had the disease still have symptoms 12 weeks later”, and the burden generated by everything that is skipped during the pandemic, “surgery, cancer screenings postponed”, and so on. Ultimately, for Kluge, the “3 words” that must guide us are “hope, vigilance, international solidarity”.