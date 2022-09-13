Brutal! They murder and then burn two journalists

Two of seven journalists who were reporting on Sunday in the Haitian neighborhood of Cité Soleil, the scene of a bloody clash between gangs, were killed and later burned, the local press reported Monday.

The journalists were identified as Frantzsen Charles, who works for FS News, and Tayson Lartigue, of Ti Jenn Jounalis.

Consulted by Efe, the spokesman for the National Police, Garry Desrosiers, said he had “knowledge, through the press, that five of the journalists “exited with difficulty” from the place and, according to them, “the other two were shot” .

“We have information that they have been murdered,” he continued, however, he specified that the information could not be officially confirmed. Desrosiers encouraged journalists to be careful when going to neighborhoods like Cité Soleil, which are constantly at war.

“You have to have a minimum of information. You have to be careful”, he said, and encouraged the five journalists who were able to go out to go to the Central Directorate of the Judicial Police to explain what happened.

The confrontation between armed gangs has already left more than 300 dead in Haiti and has forced more than 3,000 people to flee from the violence in the metropolitan area of ​​Port-au-Prince. Haiti is plunged into a deep social, economic, political and violent crisis, aggravated after the assassination a year ago of then President Jovenel Moïse.