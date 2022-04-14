Bryan Angulo and Jhojan Julio give Santos FC victory against Universidad Católica in the Copa Sudamericana | Soccer | Sports

The Ecuadorian attackers of Santos led the 3-2 comeback of the Paulistas against Universidad Católica de Quito this Wednesday in Brazil, a result that put the Albinegros in the fight for the leadership of Group C of the 2022 South American Cup.

Jhojan Julio and Bryan Angulo, brand new reinforcements of the Argentine coach Fabián Bustos, who met them when he was managing Barcelona de Guayaquil, gave ‘Peixe’ their first three points, after the 1-0 defeat with the Argentine Banfield in the cup premiere.

With two superb headers in the 15th and 85th minutes, the tricolor pair gave life to the Brazilians in the match played at the Vila Belmiro stadium in the port city of Santos. Leo Baptistao, from a penalty (78), scored the other goal.

La Católica, led by Argentine Miguel Rondelli, came close to winning with scores from Colombian Cristian Martínez Borja (26) and Kevin Minda (42).

Waiting for the clash between La Calera and Banfield, which will be played this Thursday in Chile, the Argentines lead the home run with three units. The Brazilians have the same score, but are second on goal difference (0). Chileans and Ecuadorians close the area with one point each.

The ‘Peixe’ did everything in their power to avoid spinning their third consecutive game without winning, after the fall with Banfield and the 0-0 draw against Fluminense on Saturday at the start of the Brasileirao.

With shots from the wings, he sought to damage the Ecuadorian defense, which was solid until a center with a thread from Madson, from the right, found Julio alone in the heart of the area.

The exLiga de Quito limited himself to heading to celebrate his first goal with the albinegros, with whom he signed two weeks ago.

The disadvantage shook the Camaratas, who soon closed the gap thanks to the mobility of their attackers, backed in the area by midfielders like Kevin Minda and Facundo Martínez.

Martínez Borja received a pass that Ismael Díaz filtered between the two central defenders and strongly defined the center of the goal against a Joao Paulo who played it to the left.

Rondelli’s men were not satisfied with equality and kept the accelerator fully open.

A few minutes from the end of the first half, Minda found a reward for his usual offensive backups. The midfielder launched a threshing blow from the crescent, where a faulty rebound from the São Paulo defense arrived, which slipped halfway up Joao Paulo’s left post.

The partial comeback was not enough for the visit either, who insisted on extending the lead in the second half. The 3-1 almost came in a distant shot by Gustavo Cortez (51) that crashed into the right post.

But from then on Santos pressed behind Católica, using the weapon that gave him revenue in the first minutes of the game: the centers.

In this way, with a quarter of an hour to go, the chance to tie came. After a corner, the Venezuelan José Argote awarded a penalty for an alleged push by Anderson Ordóñez on Baptistao. The attacker, who entered in the 65th minute for Ricardo Goulart, scored parity.

When everything indicated that there would be a division of points, Lucas Barbosa assisted Angulo in a play that began with a center. The Ecuadorian, who also landed in Brazil two weeks ago, doubled Leather’s hands with a strong header and put Santos in the fight for the only ticket to the round of 16. (D)