Bryan Angulo will not continue with Cruz Azul; he will be reinforcement of Santos from Brazil

According to information from Brazil, the Ecuadorian striker will not continue with Cruz Azul; he will emigrate to Santos

MEXICO — The Ecuadorian striker Bryan Angle will end his relationship with the club Blue Crossthen it will be added to the rows of Saints of Brazil.

According to information from Brazil, the South American attacker will join the South American team shortly after his representative finalized the negotiation and before that he will no longer belong to the capital team.

The player will have to undergo the corresponding medical exams and if he passes them, he could sign a one-year contract, with the option of another.

Bryan Angle came to the Machine for the Opening 2019a tournament in which he participated in nine games, in which he did not score and before that he was transferred to Xolos for the next national football tournament.

With the border box, Bryan Angle He was during the Clausura 2020 and the Apertura 2020, between which he added four goals, he could not consolidate himself with the squad and for that reason he returned with Blue Cross.

Upon rejoining the squad, the player scored seven goals between Clausura 2021 and Clausura 2022, but now he will join the South American team to continue his career as a footballer.