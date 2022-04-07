Sports

Bryan Lozano, brother of Chucky, will be tested in four European countries

Tabasco Cougars

Hirving Lozano’s younger brother belonged to Pumas from the under 15 category to the first team; he failed to debut in Liga MX.

Bryan Lozano played 20 games with Pumas Tabasco and 20 minutes in Copa MX with Pumas.
After he could not consolidate himself in Mexican soccer as a Pumas player, Bryan Lozano, younger brother of Hirving el Chucky Lozano, winger of Naples in the Italian first division, will travel to Europe in the company of his representative to look for an opportunity.

Two years younger than Chucky, Bryan participated with the Pumas from the category of basic forces under 15 and later participated in the representative under 17, under 20, second division Premier League and Pumas Tabascoin which he remained in the Guard1anes 2020 and Guard1anes 2021 tournaments.

He also made the Pumas first team in the 2018 Apertura tournament, but did not make his Liga MX debut. His greatest reach with was debuting in the Copa MX, a tournament in which he only played 20 minutes, on Tuesday, July 28, 2015 against Alebrijes de Oaxaca.

One year after playing his last match in Ascenso MX with the Pumas Tabasco, on March 3, 2021 against Atlético Morelia, and already without a team, Bryan Lozano decided to look for an opportunity in Europe. “Those were complicated months, you start thinking about what you can do if it’s not this, life goes on… Here in Mexico it didn’t happen to me, I don’t know why. But my goal and my dream is soccer.”

In which countries will Bryan Lozano be tested?

Already as a free agent, Bryan Lozano, the younger brother of Hirving el Chucky Lozano will travel with his representative to Europe on April 14 with the intention of testing himself before club scouts from Germany, Holland, Italy and Turkey.

