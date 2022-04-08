Sports

Bryan Lozano, brother of ‘Chucky’, will try out with Galatasaray

Photo of James James13 hours ago
0 1 minute read

A few days ago, it was revealed that “Chucky’s” brother, Mauricio Lozano, was going to try his luck in Europe, however, the destination had not been revealed. In an interview for ESPN, Hirving’s younger brother revealed the team.

The 25-year-old player indicated that in the next few days he will be traveling to Turkey to try out for 30 days with one of the historic players from that country, we are talking about Galatasaray, with the dream of reuniting with his brother.

Read also: Club América: Guillermo Ochoa will try to break his personal record against FC Juárez

The former Pumas Tabasco player indicated that he received the invitation from the Turkish team, and if he convinces them, he will stay in the team, however, if the answer is negative, he has three more offers to prove himself.

Read also: Rayados: Vegas sends a ‘recadito’ to Thauvin for his goal in the Clásico Regio

Those three offers revealed that they are two teams from Istanbul and one more from Germany, for which he hinted that he will not give up easily in search of achieving his dream of playing in the old continent.

“I am going to be with Galatasaray for about a month, for an invitation, it could be sooner, it depends on how I go. If in two weeks or three weeks I convince them, they tell me to stay, otherwise we will have to keep looking, because there are two other teams from Istanbul and one from Germany, but the plan is to stay there”,



Source link

Photo of James James13 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Keylor Navas’s gift that has become a symbol of inspiration for salvadorans

51 mins ago

They left Rodríguez, the time it would take for Cruz Azul’s crack to return

3 hours ago

Boris Becker was found guilty of evasion in London and may end up in jail

3 hours ago

Mariners beat Twins in J-Rod’s debut

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button