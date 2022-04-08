Bryan Lozano, brother of ‘Chucky’, will try out with Galatasaray

A few days ago, it was revealed that “Chucky’s” brother, Mauricio Lozano, was going to try his luck in Europe, however, the destination had not been revealed. In an interview for ESPN, Hirving’s younger brother revealed the team.

The 25-year-old player indicated that in the next few days he will be traveling to Turkey to try out for 30 days with one of the historic players from that country, we are talking about Galatasaray, with the dream of reuniting with his brother.

The former Pumas Tabasco player indicated that he received the invitation from the Turkish team, and if he convinces them, he will stay in the team, however, if the answer is negative, he has three more offers to prove himself.

Those three offers revealed that they are two teams from Istanbul and one more from Germany, for which he hinted that he will not give up easily in search of achieving his dream of playing in the old continent.

“I am going to be with Galatasaray for about a month, for an invitation, it could be sooner, it depends on how I go. If in two weeks or three weeks I convince them, they tell me to stay, otherwise we will have to keep looking, because there are two other teams from Istanbul and one from Germany, but the plan is to stay there”,