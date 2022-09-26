Bryce Dallas Howard confessed the pressure he suffered on the set of Jurassic World: “I have been asked not to show my natural body in the cinema”

In the last hours, Bryce DallasHoward -the protagonist of the series Jurassic World– made an unexpected confession. The actress, in charge of putting on Claire Dearing’s body since 2015, revealed that she has suffered certain pressures on set to lose weight. Although during the filming of the last installment the requests were repeated, the interpreter confessed that it was thanks to the help of another member of the film team that she was able to escape these demands and feel comfortable working.

In this new trilogy – which began in 2015, 22 years after the premiere of the installment that gave life to the franchise, jurassic-park-, Howard plays the operations manager of the park, a role for which the production of the saga has asked some questionable requirements. “ How do I say this, how do I say this, how do I say this… I have been asked not to show my natural body in the cinema ”, said the female star in an interview for Metro UK, remarkably uncomfortable but sure that it was something to talk about.

Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt in a scene from Jurassic World File, Archive

In the cast there were many actresses with “slender” bodies than hers, but she was the leading lady, which seemed to be a problem for the executives of the production company Amblin Entertainment. “The conversation came up again (referring to the last installment, Jurassic World: Dominion, which premiered this year): ‘We have to ask Bryce to lose weight'” he revealed, realizing that it was not the first time that it happened.

Although this type of conditioning has always been common in the industry, in recent years actresses have tried to fight against these types of demands as a way of breaking down the established aesthetic canons when it comes to being on screen. One of the pioneers, in this sense, was the British Keira Knightley, who made public her anger at the retouches that were made to her body in the advertising poster of the film King Arthur.

Howard had a special help on the set, who not only “defended” her in front of the producers but also helped her understand that she did not need to lose weight to play her role: Colin Trevorrow, the director of the film. “ There were a lot of women in the cast, something that led Colin to be very protective of me. He told them: ‘There are many types of women on this planet, and also in our film’ ”, revealed the female figure, who is in charge of a large number of action scenes.

Very satisfied with the results, the interpreter showed that her body was 100 percent qualified to carry out the different action scenes that her character had planned, something that if she had lost weight it would have been impossible for her to do.

“ There were so many stunts that it wouldn’t have been possible to do it on a diet. I’m excited about all the action that I had to do, and that I had to do it with my body. I hope this serves as an indication of what can be done ”, He expressed trying to make his experience useful from now on for other actors and actresses who suffer similar pressures.