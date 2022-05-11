Bryce Dallas Howard could star in and direct a Marvel movie

Actress Bryce Dallas Howard has shown that she is also a very good director and could have that double role at Marvel Studios.

Bryce DallasHoward He has participated in films like Spider-Man 3 (2007), Terminator: Salvation (2009), maids and ladies (2011), The Twilight Saga Dawn Part 2 (2012) and will now premiere Jurassic World 3. In addition, he has directed some of the best episodes of The Mandalorian Y boba fett book. so be ready for Marvel Studios.

At the moment, Bryce DallasHoward is in talks to play Sue Storm / Invisible Woman in the new reboot The Fantastic Four. This role has previously been played on film by Jessica Alba Y kate mara, so she must give a turn to the superheroine. But also, she wants to be the director, since her relationship with Disney is excellent for his participation in the series of starwars and for taking care of the restart of Flight of the Navigator.

So taking advantage of jon watts has decided to leave superhero movies for a while and therefore, a new director is needed to The Fantastic Fourthe opportunity to Bryce DallasHoward it’s unbeatable.

What do we know about this movie?

Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic has already been featured in Marvel Studiosas John Krasinski has performed in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, although it was a variant of another Earth. That is why he will repeat in the reboot that it still does not have a release date but that it will be in 2023 or 2024. His wife will not be with him in real life, Emily Blunt, since he refuses to sign a long-term contract. So they’re trading for you Sue Strom be Bryce DallasHoward. While for now, there are no details of Ben Grimm / The Thingbut Johnny Storm could be Zack Efron.

Would you like Bryce Dallas Howard to direct and star in The Fantastic Four? Leave us your comments in the opinion section. While he makes his signing official, we can see the rest of the deliveries of Marvel in Disney Plus.