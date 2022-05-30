Bryce Dallas Howard Opens Up About Being Fantastic Four’s New Sue Storm

fantastic four It is one of the most anticipated movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unfortunately, as usual, the secrecy of Kevin Feige and his team is total, although it is known that it will be “the new avengers” of the franchise, as his solo film will mark a phase shift in release planning within the house of ideas. Unlike other comic book superheroes, the group led by Reed Richards has not had a fair adaptation to the big screen. But Who better than Disney and Feige to finally achieve a fair transfer from comics to the seventh art? The rumors are the daily bread, but the fans are clear who should embody the character of Sue Storm: Bryce DallasHoward.

The actress, daughter of the legendary filmmaker Ron Howardis these days promoting Jurassic World: Dominion. This marks the last installment since the franchise returned to theaters six years ago with Jurassic World with which the interpreter would be free to enter another long-term franchise. But the case that concerns us is the moment that has gone viral in the social network TikTok, when at a press event in Mexico one of the attendees asked him to sign a Funko Pop of the invisible woman (Sue Storm). The actress was laughing at the moment but it seems that she is passionate about the idea: “Oh Lord! I don’t think it’s happening. I mean, no one has called me or anything. I swear to God, I swear to God. Total rumours, total rumours”, the star insisted, pointing out that she had not been chosen for the role. Regardless of repeatedly denying it, she signed the doll’s box.

There is still a long time to go before the release of Fantastic Four, as the film seems to be scheduled for late 2023, early 2024. However Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness He left us the first glimpse of what the new adaptation could be. John Krasinski made his appearance as Reed Richards to try to stop the Scarlet Witch. It seems that the actor office will repeat his role and will be immersed in the project and it is rumored that his wife in real life, also an actress Emily Blunt would be a great fit as Sue Tormalthough the British does not seem very convinced of wanting to participate in the superhero genre.