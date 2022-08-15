Bryce Dallas Howard paid ‘much less’ than Chris Pratt

EXCLUSIVE: “Jurassic World” Star Bryce Dallas Howard Gets “Much Less” Than Chris Pratt.

She told Insider Howard that reports that Pratt paid her less than $2 million for 2018 were inaccurate.

Howard explained that he was “at a huge disadvantage” when he fell in the film trilogy.

“Jurassic World” star Bryce Dallas Howard exclusively told Insider that he has paid “much less” than co-star Chris Pratt for the film franchise. Reports initially indicated.

Pratt and Howard were co-leads in all three films of the “Jurassic World” trilogy. However, in 2018, Variety reported that Howard got less than $2 million from Pratt for the second film, Fallen Kingdom, making $8 million while Pratt made $10 million.

In an interview with Insider on the occasion of Home Entertainment’s release of “Jurassic World: Dominion,” Howard said the pay gap between her and Pratt was actually bigger.

“The report was very funny because I was paid much less than what was reported, and much less,” Howard told Insider exclusively. “When I started negotiating the Jurassic movie, it was in 2014 and it was a different world, and I was at a huge disadvantage. Unfortunately, you have to sign on for three movies until the deals are decided.”

Howard added that he discussed the pay gap with Pratt and urged the actor to get the same salary in other franchise opportunities not yet contractually obligated, such as pop-up video games and amusement park rides.



Howard as Claire Dearing in “Jurassic World: Dominion.” international Studies

“What I’m going to say is that Chris and I discussed it, and every time there was an opportunity to move the needle on things that weren’t already negotiated, like a game or a trip, he would literally say to me, ‘You guys, howard or don’t even remember, “we don’t even have to do anything. I’ll do all the negotiating. They’ll pay us the same and you won’t have to think about it, Brice.”

The actor continued, “And I love him so much for doing that. I really love it, because I’ve paid more for this kind of stuff than I paid for the movie.”

In recent years, the issue of pay gaps between men and women in Hollywood has become more of a public issue.

In 2019, “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo told Variety she almost quit the show after hearing her voice. Patrick Dempsey was paid twice as much as he was when the show started.

That same year, Michelle Williams said she was “paralyzed by feelings of worthlessness” after it was revealed. “All the Money in the World” star Mark Wahlberg earned $1.5 million to reshoot the movie, while he only earned $1,000.

Jurassic World: Dominion is available for rent or digital purchase on Blu-ray or DVD on August 16.