Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals Production Asked Him To Diet For The Movie

It’s no secret that appearances are very important in the world of Hollywood and celebrity in general. Unfortunately, some stars sometimes pay the price. This was particularly the case of Bryce Dallas Howard, seen this summer in Jurassic World: The World After. During an interview with the media Subway UK on September 22, the 41-year-old actress made some revelations about the production of the film. The teams would have put pressure on her to go on a diet before starting the filming of the third part of the saga. “You have to ask Bryce to lose weight”they would have said.

Fortunately, Bryce Dallas Howard was able to count on the support of certain people like Colin Trevorrow, the director of the film. “Colin firmly shielded me from the conversations about my weight that kept coming up on the table”confides the costar of Chris Pratt. “There are a lot of different women on the planet, so there are a lot of different women in our film”would have declared the director to the production teams, according to the memories of the interpreter of Claire Dearing.

“If I had been on a diet, I would have had much less strength to perform the action and stunt scenes”she told our colleagues before adding that she was very satisfied to have shot “all those action scenes, with [son] body, on top of [sa] strength “.

DeWanda Wise supports Bryce Dallas Howard

Interviewed at the same time as her classmate by Subway UK, DeWanda Wise has also sadly asserted that there are still many battles to be fought by women in Hollywood. The actress had to fight for her character (the pilot in the third installment of Jurassic World) and her body are as she wished: “There was a lot of resistance to Kayla having muscle, to what it means to be a woman, to look like a woman”. However, she does not lose hope and believes in “the future of action and blockbusters truly allowing women to be the full human beings that we are.”