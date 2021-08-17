Bryce Hall replies to Ariana Grande: what happened?

The “shade” of Ariana Grande against the “party-goers” tiktokers in times of pandemic has created enormous discussions on the web. “Of all the things we could have done, couldn’t we have stayed home a few more weeks like the people of other nations who are doing better than us?“, Were the words of Ariana (here you can find the complete story). Almost everyone sided with the pop star, calling her “queen” (including Dixie D’Amelio). Instead, there is someone else who did not appreciate Ari’s outburst. We are talking about him, Bryce Hall, the most festive tiktoker par excellence.

Bryce had caused a scandal in recent weeks by organizing parties in the Sway House that have cost him dear. Not only did the mayor of Los Angels force them to move, but he also risked going to jail! In a recent interview, Bryce commented on the singer’s words. Basically he said that “he is not wrong“But that his words, according to him,”they weren’t necessary“.

“Other people are also coming out around this time but the TikTokers are the ones with the ‘higher audience’. She knew a lot of people would agree with her because there are a lot of people who hate TikTokers. It was obviously a marketing move for her, but she’s not wrong. What should a tiktoker say? ‘Fuck you Ariana?’ I will not say it ”.

Obviously, the controversy against Bryce has exploded on Twitter. “According to him, does Ariana Grande need tiktokers to advertise?“, Many write. And down laughter …













