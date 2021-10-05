News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation

Keanu Reeves to the conquest of Netflix. The star of Matrix And John Wick has subscribed a agreement with the streaming platform to make an adaptation of BRZRKR, comic of which he is the author. The agreement signed by Netflix and Reeves will provide for the realization of a souls and a live-action movie in which there will be the direct participation of the actor / author.

brzrkr keanue reeves

BRZRKR is the first comic book by Reeves and tells in brutal tones the saga of an immortal warrior through the different eras. The comic series, published by Boom! Studios, in addition to the aforementioned Reeves saw the involvement of Matt Kindt (DC, Vertigo), who joined Reeves on the script, and Ron Garney (Marvel) to the drawings.
The publication of the comic by Boom! Studios was possible following a successful crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Below you can read the official synopsis of the series:

brzrkr

BRZRKR is an epic and brutal saga about the life of an immortal warrior of 80,000 years, constantly struggling through the ages. The man known only as B. is half mortal and half god and has been cursed and forced into an existence of violence … to the point of sacrificing his sanity. After wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge. B will make his skills available to work for the United States government, fighting battles that are too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B will be given the only thing she wants: the truth about his infinite blood-soaked existence… and how to end it.

Netflix’s plans, confirmed by a tweet, for this new Intellectual Property will include the production of the film with actors and later an anime series. The participation of Reeves will see him involved, of course, in the role of the protagonist character in both productions.

“Exciting news! Netflix is ​​developing a live-action film and sequel anime series based on Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKR, a brutally epic saga about 80,000 years of an immortal warrior’s struggle through the ages. Reeves will produce and star in the film and voice the anime “

At the moment Netflix and Reeves have not released further statements, however in approaching these new Originals, and in particular as regards the anime series, Netflix will explore different elements of the story, suggesting that there will be some degree of deepening for the characters and the setting of BRZRKR.

At this link you will find a poster of Keanu Reeves in Retrowave style.



