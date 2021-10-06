BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves reveals that The Batman screenwriter is working on the film

It’s been a little over a year since that Keanu Reeves revealed that the comic BRZRKR it would be adapted into a live-action film, and into an anime series. Now, the actor is back to talk about the film project based on the work created by BOOM! Studios, in which we all know that he will be involved as the main actor (after all, he is the protagonist of the story).

The Batman writer is writing the BRZRKR film

During a recent interview with Collider, Reeves revealed that the co-writer of The Batman, Mattson Tomlin, is writing the screenplay for this film. The actor explained that he had “Hired a writer for the film, Mattson Tomlin”.

“It was cool and just starting to put things together. Here is where we are ”.

The story is described as one “Brutally epic saga about the 80,000 year struggle of an immortal warrior through the ages. The man known only as ‘B’ (Reeves) is half mortal and half god, cursed and forced into violence… even at the cost of his sanity. But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found refuge, working for the US government to fight battles that are too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In return, B will be granted the only thing he wants: the truth about his infinite blood-soaked existence… and how to end it ”.

Producing the projects will be Ross Richie and Stephen Christy of BOOM! Studios, along with Reeves and Stephen Hamel. Both should then debut on Netflix, although we don’t have a precise launch window yet.

