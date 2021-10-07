BRZRKR movie and animated series, talk about Keanu Reeves

Not just movies for Keanu Reeves: last March the actor launched the comic series BRZRKR, written jointly with the screenwriter Matt Kindt and illustrated by the cartoonist Ron Garney. It was also announced that the series BOOM! Studios, which recorded mind-boggling pre-order numbers for the first issue, will be adapted from Netflix to make an animated series and a movie.

Interviewed by Collider, Keanu Reeves has told more details on the development of the film and the animated series taken from his comic BRZRKR, currently in development by Netflix.

Reeves will obviously be the face of the protagonist in the film adaptation of the comic’s BRZRKR, as well as voice of the same in the animated series, both in development by Netflix. In the interview, the actor confirmed that they will be products aimed at an adult audience, given the dose of violence in the comic, and he said he was very satisfied with the relationship with Netflix. It will not be a slavish reproduction of the comic, also giving way to those who work with him on the film to be able to give their contribution. As for the animated series, they are still looking for the right studio to make it, but we already know that writing the series will be Mattson Tomlin, the screenwriter of The Batman.

BRZRKR, conceived by the actor of John Wick and the Matrix, it is the violent and bloody tale of an immortal warrior, without a name, but who has been fighting and fighting for as long as he can remember. The mysterious mercenary has now put himself at the service of the American government, in exchange for their help to find a cure for his curse. Keanu Reeves, who co-wrote the series with cartoonist Matt Kindt, screenwriter of MIND MGMT, will return to theaters with Matrix Resurrection, of which the first teaser trailer has just come out, and is currently shooting too John Wick 4.

Looking forward to further details on the film and the animated series of BRZKR, we can enjoy the interpretation of Keanu Reeves in the films of John Wick and in the cult of the sisters Wachowksi from Matrix, all films available on Amazon.it