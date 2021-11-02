BRZRKR, the Batman screenwriter will take care of the film based on the comic by Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves has updated fans of the BRZRKR comic by revealing that Mattson Tomlin will be writing the screenplay for the film project.

There screenplay by BRZRKR, the film adaptation of comic by Keanu Reeves, will be signed by Mattson Tomlin, former author of the long-awaited The Batman. Furthermore, the project will be developed as a project forbidden to minors.

Matrix Resurrections: first look at Keanu Reeves in the teaser trailer

Keanu Reeves said: “We are working with the Netflix team who are really great. They will allow us to make a story that is forbidden to minors“The actor, speaking of the live-action film based on BRZRKR, explained that he hopes to make an adaptation that is not just a” filmed “version of the comic, but a film that can take the story in other directions.

The comic will also be at the center of an animated show: “We are talking to several companies that work in the field of animation, trying to find which is the right one“.

The John Wick and Matrix star reiterated that his hope is to create a kind of metaverse involving different narrators who follow general rules, but give space to their own creativity. Keanu then added: “We’re looking for who’s going to do the anime, and we’ve hired a screenwriter for the film, Mattson Tomlin, who’s awesome and is starting to bring the elements together.“.

BRZRKR is based on an original idea by Keanu Reeves and is a comic co-written in collaboration with Matt Kindt, while the illustrations are signed by Ron Garney, a Marvel artist. The volumes can also count on the support of Bill Crabtree, Clem Robins and Rafael Grampá, who also created the covers.

The series consists of twelve issues and the publication began on March 3. Keanu Reeves will play the part of the immortal warrior, who has fought for over 80,000 years, who is half man and half a deity, after being cursed and forced to act violently. “B”, after wandering around the Earth for centuries, has begun to work for the American government and deals with the battles that are too violent and dangerous for humans, obtaining in return the truth about his origins and discovering a way to put an end to your life.

The actor will play the lead in a film and voice the character in an animated spinoff series, as well as being involved as an executive producer on the ambitious project.