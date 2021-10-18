BRZRKR, the Keanu Reeves comic has sold 600,000 copies

BRZRKR, the comic written by Keanu Reeves Keanu Reeves And Matt Kindt with pencils of Ron Garney, is preparing to become one of the best-selling comics of recent years and probably, after just two months of life for this 2021, the best-selling comic of the year.

BRZRKR sold 600,000 copies

It was the same designer Ron Garney, through its official facebook page, to reveal that pre-orders for BRZRKR # 1 they settled at around 600,000 copies! The register that will be released in the United States on February 24 is therefore preparing to overcome Dark Nights: Death Metal # 1 placing itself behind Star Wars # 1 which in 2015 registered a million copies.

BRZRKR # 1 is the best launch ever of Boom! Studios after the Big Trouble in Chinatown crossover / 1997: Escape from New York in 2016 which sold 420,000 copies.

BRZRKR, the comic

Keanu Reeves is a cult character for action movie lovers who has come back into vogue in recent years thanks to the crazy trilogy in which he plays the killer John Wick. It was therefore only a matter of time before the actor landed in the world of comics but not as a simple protagonist in paper version but as a writer!

BRZRKR will have as its protagonist a demigod born 80,000 years, his father is in fact the god of war and fights incessantly through the centuries, unable to escape the very nature of his father. He is trapped in this condition that he is constantly trying to come to terms with.

The features of the protagonist will obviously be modeled on those of Keanu Reeves who we will find today at work for the United States government involved in suicide missions in exchange for the secret about his existence. The miniseries has been described as action-packed and hyper-violent.

Reeves himself described the story as a crazy cross between the Bourne and Highlander saga in which the protagonist agrees to carry out these missions hoping that the government will be able to shed light on his origin and “cure” him of this condition. Unlike some characters he played on the big screen, the actor explained that the one in his comic is a funny guy who appreciates the heterogeneity of all the cultures he inhabited and in fact speaks hundreds of languages ​​and has an eidetic memory. .

Speaking instead of his relationship with comics, Keanu Reeves said he started reading them around the age of 9/10 and especially remembers Richie Rich, Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers, Ghost Rider and Batman: The Dark Knight Returns. He certainly would never have dreamed of writing one one day and above all he does not feel absolutely ready to play one even if as a kid on more than one occasion he thought it would be fun to be Wolverine.

BOOM! Studios and Netflix have already entered into a first deal to transpose BRZRKR in live action but here too the actor was categorical: despite the appearance of the protagonist he would like to see someone else in the role.