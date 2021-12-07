BSA is reborn with the new Gold Star 650 – News

To the Birmingham NEC was presented the new BSA Gold Star 650, the bike marks the rebirth of the brand purchased by Classic Legend Private Limited (subsidiary of Indian Mahindra) in 2016 and which will debut very soon on the market, indirectly confirming at least part of our assumptions regarding the prototype sighted a short time ago and to which we had assigned – arbitrarily, but after a measured reflection – the BSA paternity.

The new BSA Gold Star is a real one instant classic which links its style and the architecture of its engine to the Gold Star protagonists of the motorcycle market in the golden years of the English brand, those up to the mid-60s. We therefore find a round headlight and the two typical analog circular instruments but flanked by a central LCD instrument, the chromed tank with the characteristic BSA logo and the peculiar pattern of the exhaust at the exit of the head: all details that faithfully trace the line of the Gold Stars of the past and that mark the floyalty to the roots of the model just presented.

On the technical side, the new Gold Star is equipped with a single cylinder of 652 cc four-stroke, DOHC 4-valve, double spark plug and liquid-cooled (although the fins may suggest other), the latter requirement almost indispensable to comply with anti-pollution regulations such as the European Euro5 and the Indian BS6. Develop a power of 45 horsepower at 6000 rpm and a torque of 55 Nm at 4000 rpm, while the gearbox is 5-speed and the clutch assisted and slipper.

The chassis is classic and sees a 41mm fork coupled to a pair of rear shock absorbers adjustable in preload on 5 levels, the braking system consists of a single 320 mm floating front disc with caliper Brembo and, at the rear, a single 225 mm disc, again with Brembo calipers. The ABS, supplied by Continental, is two-channel, while the equipment includes the immobilizer and a USB socket on the handlebar.

The aluminum rims are spoked, fit tires Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp in the measures of 100 / 90-18 and 150/70-R17 at the rear, while the dry weight is 198 kg (213 in running order), a value that associated with a wheelbase of 1425 and a saddle height from 780 mm of land should ensure good accessibility to the Gold Star. The declared consumption is about 30 km / l in the WMTC cycle which combined with the 12-liter tank would give a range of at least 300 km.

The new Gold Star will be available in Insignia Red, Dawn Silver, Midnight Black, Highland Green and Silver Sheen colors, but the selling price is not yet known.

The revival of the BSA brand should see, according to the statements released some time ago by Anupam Thareja, one of the co-founders of Classic Legends, marketing in the global market and not only in India, where Classic Legends already operates with the Jawa brand (distinct from the homonymous brand operating in Europe) in the smallest displacements, but in any case the Gold Star 650 will have to contend with some best sellers, such as the Royal Enfield Continental GT And Interceptor 650, twin cylinders but with a power very similar to the BSA.

The same Ashish Singh Joshi, Director of BSA Company Ltd., said: “For us, the new BSA Gold Star is not just a motorcycle, but an emotion and we have pursued the journey to bring BSA back with the utmost passion. To stay true to its roots, the new Gold Star was designed and engineered in the UK. The new bike incorporates BSA’s DNA and remains a Gold Star true to its lineage ”.

All that remains is to wait for the next few months to find out more.

Photo: Facebook BSA, BSA