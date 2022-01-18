BTC. After hitting lows, is it time to invest in Bitcoin?

With a 35% drop from its all-time high in November, is it time to invest in Bitcoin? According to experts, the BTC could still go down, but in the long term it will exceed its highs, but it will take some time.

Bitcoin had a difficult start to the year. His BTC’s price fell more than 35% from the November high, according to data from CoinMarketCap. On January 10, it dropped below $ 40,000 which is the lowest since September last year. He has gained some ground since then but is struggling to get back to racing.

Many cryptocurrency investors are wondering if we are close to the bottom, and if the cryptocurrency king may be on the way to rise again. To answer this question, we must first consider why Bitcoin’s price plummeted and what factors could bring it back up.

Why has the price of Bitcoin plummeted?

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen dramatic drops in Bitcoin prices and it won’t be the last. Cryptocurrency is an extremely volatile and unpredictable investment and these declines are an integral part of cryptocurrency investments. But there are some specific reasons for the recent Bitcoin situation.

The Fed’s anti-inflationary measures

US inflation has hit 7%, the highest in 39 years, which means consumers are faced with higher costs for food, gas, rent, etc … The Federal Reserve is taking steps to curb inflation, including the probable ones interest rate increases starting from March.

This has a big impact on high-risk investments like Bitcoin as people start to move your money to safer asset classes.

The Omicron variant

Economic worries caused by the emergence of the omicron variant marked the beginning of the recent Bitcoin woes.

With the rise in COVID cases late last year, economic fears have grown and have pushed the price of Bitcoin lower. Some also argue that the major cryptocurrency, which hit an all-time high on November 10, should have undergone a correction.

The mining problems of Kazakhstan

Following the ban on Chinese cryptocurrency, a number of Bitcoin miners have moved their operations to Kazakhstan. In July, the country became responsible for about the 18% of Bitcoin mining worldwide, according to the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance. However, Kazakhstan is currently facing widespread protests over fuel prices and other issues. This led the government to cut the Internet across the country and this has blocked the activity of Bitcoin miners who cannot operate without an internet connection.

What future for Bitcoin?

There are financial experts ready to announce the death of cryptocurrencies, while others proclaim that we are on the verge of taking off to new highs. But these extreme views don’t tell the whole story. Some factors could help Bitcoin rise, while others could reduce it further.

Of the aforementioned triggers, only Kazakhstan’s mining problems are truly behind, even as unrest in the country continues. Omicron is here, likely to have a smaller economic impact than previous COVID waves, but we don’t know yet how it will turn out. And inflation and anti-inflation measures will be with us for the foreseeable future. This makes it Bitcoin is unlikely to rise in the coming weeks. There is also the prospect of more regulation, but it has been on the horizon for several months now.

That said, it is also true that previous lows preceded new highs. In 2021, Bitcoin lost nearly half its value over the summer before climbing to a new all-time high in November.

Unfortunately, that was a very different market than it is today. The outlook for many asset classes in 2022 is much flatter than last year. Low interest rates, stimulus controls and various economic easing measures brought a lot of money around in 2021. And, despite worries about the pandemic, people were willing to take risks by investing in riskier assets, see the surge of crypto and share prices.

If you are considering investing in Bitcoin today after the downturn, be aware that the price may drop further. Make sure you understand the risks involved and only invest money that you can afford to lose. That way, if the worst happens and the fund falls out of the market, it will be frustrating but you won’t face financial ruin.

Bitcoin may take some time to regain its highs

Investing in cryptocurrency is different from the stock market. When you invest in a stock, you are buying a small part of a business. You can gauge the value of that company based on its earnings reports, balance sheets, and potential to generate profits. Cryptocurrencies don’t have the same support – you’re not buying a part of a business, you’re buying a token or a coin. Here’s why feeling is so important: Ultimately, Bitcoin is only worth what people are willing to pay for it. It is also one of the reasons Bitcoin is volatile, as market confidence can rapidly rise and fall.

Some argue that Bitcoin is a form of digital gold, a store of value that will hold its long-term value. This argument is reinforced by the fact that only 21 million Bitcoins will be produced. Unlike traditional currencies such as the US dollar, theBitcoin supply is fixed. This could, in theory, mean that its price will increase over time.

This isn’t the only reason people buy Bitcoin. Some believe it is the future of money, or at least the future future currency of the Internet. Bitcoin made huge strides in terms of adoption last year, which lends credence to this idea. Not only do more individuals hold Bitcoin, it is also accepted by more merchants and has also attracted institutional support.

Bitcoin is still a risky investment, but over time, with the right favorable winds, there is a good chance it will eventually recover and break its all-time highs once again.

Bitcoin (BTC) live chart

